Teodoro slams China’s ‘paranoia’

China is being “paranoid” about the signing of a security agreement that facilitates the exchange of highly confidential military information between the Philippines and the United States, according to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

Teodoro made the remark in response to China’s opposition to the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) signed by Manila and Washington on Monday.

“If you weren’t paranoid, you wouldn’t comment about it, as far as I’m concerned, because it is something bilateral between the United States and the Philippines. This action, to me, proves the existence of some motive which is brought about by a closed political system,” Teodoro said in a media interview on Tuesday at Western Command headquarters in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

“The political system where the external controls the internal political environment,” he added.

Shortly after the Philippines and the US finalized their GSOMIA, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the only correct approach to safeguarding national security, as well as regional peace and stability, is to uphold “good neighborliness and friendship.”

Lin Jian pressed the need to “maintain strategic independence” amid the Philippines-China territorial dispute in the WPS.

“No military agreement, or defense and security cooperation, in whatever form, should target any third party or harm the interests of any third party. Nor should it undermine regional peace or exacerbate regional tensions,” Lin Jian said.

In response, Teodoro said the Philippines and the US are only committed to upholding international laws.

“So far as the Philippines is concerned, in partnership with the United States, our main theme of cooperation here, aside from being treaty allies, stands for upholding international law and the fundamental values of freedom and democracy,” he said.

Teodoro lamented China’s repeated narrative to justify its aggression in the WPS and continue denying the Philippines access to its EEZ.

“It’s the same story over and over again. They have been more aggressive in denying us access to our exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.