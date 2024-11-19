Telegram CEO Pavel Durov funds free IVF for women using his sperm in Moscow

Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of Telegram, has launched a controversial initiative offering free in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments to Russian women under the age of 38 who choose to use his sperm.

Partnering with the AltraVita fertility clinic in Moscow, Durov has framed this program as an effort to address global fertility issues and encourage sperm donation.

Durov revealed on Telegram in July 2024 that he has fathered over 100 children across 12 countries through sperm donation. By making his genetic material available, he hopes to "open-source" his DNA, allowing his biological children to connect and reducing the stigma around sperm donation.

AltraVita, which promotes this initiative as a "one-of-a-kind opportunity," emphasizes Durov's generosity in funding the IVF treatments. The clinic follows government regulations for screening donors and testing for infectious diseases, but it has not disclosed specifics about Durov's donation process.

This announcement has drawn parallels to other tech figures advocating for higher birth rates, including Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Both have publicly expressed concerns about declining fertility and societal challenges linked to low birth rates.

While Durov’s program has sparked debate, his actions align with his vision to normalize sperm donation and increase reproductive options. However, his legal troubles in France—where he faces charges related to illicit material shared on Telegram—add complexity to his public image.