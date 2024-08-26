Telegram founder Pavel Durov charged with 12 criminal counts in France

Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, has been charged with 12 criminal counts in France, including fraud, drug trafficking, and cyberbullying. Durov, 39, who has an estimated net worth of $15 billion, was arrested on Saturday at Le Bourget Airport near Paris after arriving on a private plane from Azerbaijan. French authorities extended his detention on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activities on the platform.

The charges against Durov stem from a case opened by French prosecutors in July, which also includes accusations of child pornography distribution, money laundering, and a failure to cooperate with law enforcement. Telegram, known for its strong encryption and privacy features, has been widely criticized for its use by criminal organizations. Prosecutors claim that Durov failed to take adequate steps to prevent illegal activities on the platform.

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed concerns about the political implications of Durov’s arrest, stating that the decision was purely judicial and not influenced by political motivations. Macron took to X to refute claims of political involvement, emphasizing that the arrest was part of an ongoing judicial investigation and that the matter rests in the hands of the judges.

Durov, who founded Telegram with his brother, now resides in Dubai. His detention is seen as a significant move by French authorities to crack down on the misuse of encrypted messaging platforms. As the investigation continues, the tech world watches closely to see how this case will impact the future of Telegram and its operations globally.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, New York Times)