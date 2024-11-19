Plan International responds to the aftermath of Super Typhoon 'Pepito'

Plan International is providing critical assistance to communities impacted by Super Typhoon "Pepito," known as Man-Yi internationally, the sixth major storm to hit the Philippines in less than a month.

The non-governmental organisation has prepared water, hygiene kits, and menstrual hygiene management kits ready for distribution to meet the immediate needs of displaced families. Disaster response centers have also been activated in the severely impacted areas of Catanduanes in Luzon and Eastern Samar in Visayas.

Initial reports from Catanduanes already indicate severe damage to infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods brought by powerful winds and intense rains. Reports estimate that more than one million people were affected by the super typhoon and two previous storms.

“The repeated onslaught of typhoons and violent weather events has exacerbated the challenges faced by already at-risk communities. Our emergency response teams are on high alert and focused on delivering lifesaving aid and support to those in need,” said Ana Maria Locsin, Executive Director of Plan International Philippines.

As the organization provides emergency relief, it remains focused on the needs of children, particularly girls, who face heightened risks during and after disasters.

“These typhoons not only cause immediate harm but also disrupt access to essential services like education, healthcare, and shelter,” said Locsin.

“Girls, in particular, are at greater risk of gender-based violence, trafficking, and exploitation in the wake of these devastating calamities. The lack of access to necessities and safe sanitation facilities also poses a health threat. This is why we’re prioritizing their needs in recovery efforts and ensuring their protection and well-being,” she added.

Impact of Super Typhoon Man-Yi

Super Typhoon Man-Yi, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometres per hour (km/h) near the center, and gusts of up to 230 km/h, left widespread destruction across typhoon-prone regions and low-lying coastal communities in the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Man-Yi exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, 18 November, with the storm weakening as it moved away from the Luzon landmass. However, the full extent of its impact will continue to unfold in the coming days.

In response, Plan International Philippines has mobilized a Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) team to the island province and is coordinating with local government units, national government agencies, UN agencies, and other development partners to facilitate anticipatory actions and ensure readiness for continued response efforts and humanitarian interventions.