DOE pushes resilient energy infrastructure post-'Pepito'

The Department of Energy (DOE) is urging industry stakeholders to prioritize constructing resilient infrastructure, including typhoon-resistant power lines and enhanced data systems, to mitigate the effects of severe weather on the country’s energy network.

Following the devastation caused by Typhoon Pepito, Energy Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla called for proactive measures to strengthen the energy sector’s readiness and enable faster recovery after disasters.

“The goal is to strengthen power lines in high-risk areas, ensuring they can better withstand future storms, thus minimizing disruptions and reducing risks posed by extreme weather events,” Lotilla said on Monday.

He also cited the critical need for mapping oil and gas assets, generation plants, and transmission lines to safeguard energy infrastructure during emergencies.

Likewise, Lotilla underscored the necessity of regularly evaluating the wind resistance of distribution and transmission lines.

While most distribution lines have been upgraded to withstand winds of up to 280 kilometers per hour, many 69 kV transmission lines remain vulnerable, as they are only rated for winds of up to 160 kph.

Based on government data as of Monday afternoon, 39 electric cooperatives across 26 provinces and seven regions are under monitoring and assessment after Typhoon Pepito caused widespread damage.

In Catanduanes, the First Catanduanes Electric Cooperative initiated a manual shutdown, affecting over 60,000 consumers. Restoration efforts have been underway since 17 November.

Progress has also been reported in areas affected by previous storms, including parts of Northern and Southern Luzon and the Bicol Region. The Bayombong-Lagawe and Cabanatuan-San Luis 69 kV lines have been partially restored, with crews working toward full recovery.

Electric cooperatives such as Ifugao Electric Cooperative, Nueva Vizcaya Electric Cooperative, and Aurora Electric Cooperative are actively involved, alongside the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines and private distribution utilities.

To support the restoration efforts, the National Electrification Administration has deployed 84 linemen under its Task Force Kapatid program, assisting areas hardest hit by the storm.