Biñan stuns Bacoor, forces sudden death

Biñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist stunned second-ranked Bacoor, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16, in a big road win to force a deciding Game 2 in the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association semifinals on Tuesday night at the Bacoor Strike Gym in Cavite.

Not even a homecourt disadvantage could stop the third-ranked Volley Angeles in scoring a stunning sweep after getting blanked by the twice-to-beat armed and second-seed Strikers in two meetings in the elimination rounds.

Erika Jin Deloria led the way with 16 points on 14 hits and two aces while May Ann Nuique and Shane Carmona chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

With momentum on its side, Biñan hosts Bacoor this time around in a knockout battle on Thursday at the Alonte Sports Arena for a pretty chance to complete an upset bid.

The winner will get a shot at No. 1 seed Quezon Tangerines in a best-of-three championship series of this upstart regional volleyball league put up by former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

In the first game on Tuesday, Quezon escaped with a 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10 win over No. 4 Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation to maximize its win-once bonus and book the first finals seat.

Bacoor, the inaugural champion in the shorter edition, beat Biñan twice in the eliminations, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 and 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 15-3, to loom as the heavy favorite in the other pairing plus with the home crowd on their back.

But the Volley Angels just would not be denied in defying the odds as they conquered Bacoor in only 81 minutes to stay alive in the MPVA backed Extreme One-Stop Shop Appliances, ASICS, Mikasa and Gerflor with MPTV and Outcomm as broadcast partners.

Cyrille Joie Alemeniana with 10 points served as the lone bright spot for the Strikers, who still have a chance to advance with only one win needed in the MPVA organized by the Volleyball Masters of the Philippines.