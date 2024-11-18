Comelec bares new social media poll guidelines

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Monday that it had removed the mandatory social media accreditation for private individuals in the upcoming May 2025 midterm elections.

In a resolution, the Comelec amended Resolution No. 11064, now requiring the registration of all official social media accounts, pages, websites, podcasts, blogs, vlogs and other online campaign platforms used by candidates, parties, their campaign teams, as well as private individuals or entities endorsing or opposing candidates in the upcoming elections.

The poll body made this statement after conducting consultations and meetings with concerned stakeholders to address the issue of safeguarding the freedom of expression for private individuals.

The poll body has set 13 December as the deadline for registration.

“The freedom of expression is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, serving as a cornerstone of a democratic society by ensuring open dialogue, the free exchange of ideas and the protection of individual opinions, allowing Filipinos to speak freely on various issues, including politics, governance, social issues and the elections,” the resolution read.

“Only the candidates and their authorized representatives, as well as authorized representatives of registered political parties/coalitions, and partylist organizations, may submit their registration forms for their official social media accounts and pages, websites, podcasts, blat/viss and other online and internet-based campaign,” it further read.

The Comelec will also require a notarized affidavit of undertaking to ensure that candidates and their social media campaign managers shall not misuse social media, artificial intelligence and internet technology for disinformation or misinformation against any party or the electoral process, the poll body, and the election system.

Earlier this month, the Makabayan Coalition met with the Comelec to seek clarification on the Commission's social media guidelines for the upcoming elections. Gabriela Baron