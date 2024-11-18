Campaign to safeguard kids from typhoons launched

Save the Children Philippines (SCP) on Monday launched the #LahatDapatSafe campaign in a bid to provide urgent relief and long-term support to children and families affected by the recent typhoons.

As the Philippines reels from the aftermath of Typhoons “Julian,” “Kristine,” “Leon,””Marce,” and “Nica” battering the country in rapid succession, the SCP said it has ramped up efforts to protect children and communities through the launch of the #LahatDapatSafe campaign.

The organization noted that over one million children have been severely affected by the storms—displaced from their homes, separated from their schools, and exposed to the dangers of disease.

Through the #LahatDapatSafe campaign, the SCP aims to distribute food and hygiene kits and set up temporary learning spaces “to ensure that children not only survive but can also begin to rebuild their futures."

The campaign also seeks to provide educational materials and emotional support to thousands of children and their families in affected regions such as Camarines Sur and Calabarzon.