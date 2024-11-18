Akyat Bahay Gang member killed

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — An alleged member of the Akyat Bahay Gang was killed while another was arrested after an encounter with the police in this city on Sunday.

According to the police report, the incident happened around 3 a.m. in Barangay Sumacab Este in this city wherein a 57-year-old female victim immediately called for help to the authorities.

The Cabanatuan City Police Station mobile patrollers immediately responded to the call and caught the suspects red handed stealing various household items in the residence of the victim. The suspects, upon fleeing, fired at the arresting officers.