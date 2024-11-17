Prov’l gov’t of Bataan, Balanga & 10 towns receive 2024 SGLG awards

The provincial government of Bataan, the City of Balanga, and 10 other municipalities received the prestigious “2024 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG)" awards.

The announcement was made Saturday by Governor Joet S. Garcia, who emphasized that these awards are concrete proof of the local leaders' tireless efforts in delivering competent and honest services to their communities, despite challenges.

Awardees of the SGLG 2024 include the Bataan provincial government itself led by Governor Garcia, the City of Balanga under Mayor Francis S. Garcia, and the municipalities of Hermosa under Mayor Jopet Inton, Pilar under Mayor Charlie Pizarro, Dinalupihan, Samal, Orani, Abucay, Orion, Mariveles, Bagac and Morong.

“Ang parangal na ito ay isang patunay ng kanilang walang sawang pagsusumikap na makapaghatid ng mahusay at tapat na serbisyo sa kanilang komunidad, sa kabila ng mga hamon at pagbabago sa pamahalaan,” remarked Governor Garcia.

In a related development, Governor Garcia lauded three barangays in Bataan recognized as Best Lupong Tagapamaya for their exemplary implementation of the Katarungang Pambarangay, or barangay justice system.

Barangay Mulawin in Orani, led by Captain Marvin dela Cruz, was named the Best Lupong Tagapamaya under the 1st to 3rd class municipalities category. Barangay Sta. Lucia in Samal received the same recognition under the 4th to 6th class municipalities category, while Barangay Cupang Proper in Balanga City triumphed in the component cities category.

Other notable awardees included Barangay Calantas in Casiguran, Aurora, and Barangay Pesa in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, which secured second and third places, respectively.

For the 4th to 6th class municipalities category, Barangay Poblacion Norte in San Clemente, Tarlac, and Barangay Camiling in Cabangan, Zambales, were also recognized.

Barangay Cupang Proper in Balanga City bested other villages in the component cities category, followed by Barangay Sto. Rosario in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, in second place, and Barangay Tungkong Mangga in the City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, in third.

For the highly urbanized city category, Barangay Barretto in Olongapo City was adjudged the best, while Barangay Balibago in Angeles City was a runner-up.

Winners received certificates and cash incentives: ₱50,000 for first placers, ₱30,000 for second placers, and ₱20,000 for third placers.

DILG Regional Director Anthony Nuyda commended the recognized barangays for embodying the principles of good governance, stating that their efforts to maintain peace and order have transformed their communities and set a benchmark for other local governments.

“As we move forward, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to the goals of peaceful communities. Together we can build a Central Luzon that is not only progressive, but also a region where everyone can thrive in an environment that is safe and conducive to growth and development,” he said.