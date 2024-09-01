Bong Go calls for stronger barangay leadership to boost local governance

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has emphasized the vital role of barangay leaders in local governance, urging continuous support for their efforts during the Liga ng mga Barangay Tarlac City Chapter Study Tour 2024, held at Apo View Hotel in Davao City on Wednesday, 28 August.

Delivering his message through a representative, Go expressed deep appreciation for the dedication of barangay officials, especially amid various challenges. He stressed that empowering these local leaders is essential for enhancing governance and fostering community development.

Go’s representative conveyed, “Una sa lahat, nais pong iparating ni Senator Go ang kanyang taus-pusong pasasalamat sa inyong lahat sa walang sawang paglilingkod sa inyong mga barangay. Kayo po ang tunay na nagiging tulay ng pamahalaan sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa mga nasa grassroots level. Ang inyong dedikasyon at sakripisyo ay tunay na kahanga-hanga at nararapat lamang bigyang-pugay.”

He added, “Sa temang ‘Community Security and Resilience Towards Sustainable Governance,’ napakahalaga po ng inyong ginagampanang papel bilang mga lider ng barangay… Ang inyong kakayahang panatilihin ang seguridad at katatagan ng inyong mga komunidad ay pundasyon ng ating layunin na magkaroon ng isang matatag na sambayanan.”

Further, Go shared his guiding principle in public service, drawing from former President Rodrigo Duterte’s influence, “Sanay po ako sa trabaho at parati pong ipinapaalala ni dating pangulong Duterte na gawin lang ang tama at unahin ang kapwa Pilipino.”

The assembly gathered 193 barangay officials from Tarlac City, with notable attendees including Tarlac City Mayor Ma. Cristina Angeles, Liga ng mga Barangay Tarlac City Chapter President Cernan Cruz, and other local government officials, such as Board Member Dennis Go, Councilors Katrina Teresa Angeles-Go, and Henry de Leon.

Senator Go reiterated his full support for barangay officials, recognizing their pivotal roles in addressing community issues such as fire incidents, floods, disputes, and healthcare needs. He noted, “Kayo po ang unang nilalapitan ng ating mga kababayan sa oras ng pangangailangan. Kayo po ang tunay na frontliners ng gobyerno.”

During the event, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed tokens of appreciation to all barangay leaders in attendance.

Go also highlighted his legislative initiatives, including Senate Bill No. 197, which aims to provide a Magna Carta for Barangays. The proposed bill seeks to recognize barangay officials as regular government employees, granting them benefits such as hazard pay, 13th-month pay, and other allowances if enacted into law.

Additionally, Go supported the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, allowing barangay officials more time to implement their projects. He underscored that empowering barangay leaders would directly impact the overall efficiency and effectiveness of local governance.

Moreover, Go recently filed Senate Bill No. 2802, which proposes a fixed six-year term for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials, a significant extension from the current three-year term.

He also introduced Senate Bill No. 427, which mandates the provision of allowances and incentives to barangay health workers. If enacted, this measure will provide a monthly allowance, along with benefits, privileges, and security of tenure to all barangay health workers.

In his closing remarks, Go urged barangay officials to remain steadfast in their service, assuring them of his continued support.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported several projects in Tarlac City, including road improvements, the construction of a drainage system and flood control structures, and the construction of several multipurpose buildings.

Go, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, supported the construction of Tarlac City General Hospital and a Super Health Center.

“Bilang pangwakas, nais pong iparating ni Senator Go na siya ay laging nandito, handang makinig at handang maglingkod para sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo po niya ang magserbisyo. Magkaisa po tayo sa ating layunin na maiangat ang antas ng pamumuhay ng bawat Pilipino, sa pamamagitan ng maayos at tapat na paglilingkod sa ating mga barangay,” Go’s Malasakit Team assured.

Notably, last 14 March, Go personally attended another Liga ng mga Barangay - Tarlac City Congress in Zambales.