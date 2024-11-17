Mindful Parking Act slammed

The Lawyers for Commuter Safety and Protection (LCSP) on Sunday slammed House Bill 11076, or the proposed “Mindful Parking” Act, filed by Akbayan Representative Percival Cendaña, which prohibits the practice of individuals standing on parking spaces to reserve them and physically obstructing other vehicles from parking.

In a statement, LCSP argued that the bill violates common courtesy and the basic principle of first-come, first-served parking.

“It’s not just standing to reserve that needs to be looked at. Is it just because of the viral standing to reserve parking by some netizens that HB 11076 was proposed in Congress to prohibit a person from physically occupying a public parking space to obstruct a vehicle from parking on the same space for parking by another vehicle?” said Atty. Ariel Inton in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Do we still need a national law for that? It’s a waste of time and money just to pass it. Can’t the parking attendants just rebuke people like that? And why only public parking? How about parking lots of malls and other privately owned parking?” he added.