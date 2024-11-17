SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lotto results, 17 November: No winners of Ultra Lotto 6/58 or Superlotto 6/49

Published on

No bettors won either Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office's (PCSO) Ultra Lotto 6/58 or the Superlotto 6/49 draws for 17 November.

The prizes for each were P128,756,395.20 and P15,840,000.00, respectively. PCSO previously announced that minimum prizes for draws beginning 29 October would be set at P90 million in celebration of their 90th anniversary.

Ultra Lotto 6/58 winning numbers: 14-01-33-58-20-28

Superlotto 6/49 winning numbers: 02-32-14-23-46-40

Superlotto winner in November

One lucky bettor hit the jackpot in the Thursday, 14 November Superlotto 6/49 draw with the numbers 21-29-25-14-27-26. They won 129,075,826.40.

Meanwhile, two bettors shared the Lotto 6/42 jackpot, halving 12,825,306.00 with the winning sequence of 05-07-37-19-12-10.


