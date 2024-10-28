PCSO offers P90M jackpots for all draws for 90th anniversary

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on Monday a special promotion in celebration of its 90th anniversary, setting the minimum jackpot prize at P90 million for all jackpot-bearing games beginning Tuesday, 29 October. This "Anniversa-Regalo" initiative raises the guaranteed minimum jackpot for Lotto 6/42, SuperLotto 6/49, and UltraLotto 6/58 starting 29 October, and for MegaLotto 6/45 and GrandLotto 6/55 on 30 October.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles stated, “We are thrilled to celebrate our 90th anniversary and express our gratitude to the players who have supported us through the years. This special promotion embodies our commitment to providing not just entertainment but also hope and assistance to our communities.”

For games where the current jackpot exceeds P90 million, the prize will remain the same. If below P90 million, the difference will be funded by PCSO’s prize fund. Once the enhanced jackpot is won, prizes will revert to their original minimum amounts: P6 million for Lotto 6/42, P9 million for MegaLotto 6/45, P16 million for SuperLotto 6/49, P30 million for GrandLotto 6/55, and P50 million for UltraLotto 6/58.

Robles said the "Anniversa-Regalo" promo not only marks a significant anniversary for the PCSO, "but also offers our loyal patrons a unique opportunity to win larger prizes while supporting charitable causes across the nation."

"Join us in celebrating 90 years of service, hope, and community support. Don’t miss your chance to participate in this exciting promotion!," he added.