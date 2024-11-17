Honda Cars Bacoor and the 10,000th tree

Opening a car dealership with a tree-planting celebration sends a strong message. It’s not just about the cars — it’s a reminder that progress can come with purpose. That thought stuck with me as I stood at Honda Cars Bacoor’s grand opening on 15 November, in Bacoor, Cavite.
This wasn’t your typical ribbon-cutting affair. Sure, there was the shiny new facility with its fresh coat of paint and modern design, but the real star of the day wasn’t the building — it was the 10,000th tree planted under ACMobility’s ACRE Movement. A tree gets planted for every Honda car sold. A simple idea, but one that carries a lot of weight. An idea that is a breath of fresh air — literally and figuratively.
Located at 4652-B Bacoor Boulevard, the Honda Cars Bacoor facility is easily accessible whether you’re from Cavite, the southern stretches of Metro Manila, or just passing through. Walking into the facility, I was greeted by a spacious, thoughtfully designed lounge. Imagine sitting back with a cup of freshly brewed coffee — not the instant kind you’d usually get elsewhere, but actual brewed coffee made from beans — while watching your car being serviced through big glass windows. You get to see everything happening to your vehicle in real time. It’s a small touch, but it really sets the tone for a transparent and comfortable customer experience.
But back to the trees — the 10,000th tree wasn’t just a number. It was tied to a real person, Dexter Zacarias Marcos from General Trias, Cavite, who had purchased a Honda BR-V. His new car didn’t just mean an upgrade in his lifestyle; it also meant a living, breathing tree was planted in his name in one of AyalaLand’s carbon forests. I couldn’t help but think how cool it is that every car buyer gets to be part of this bigger story. It’s not every day you walk away with a new set of wheels and know you’ve done something good for the planet.
Adding weight to the event was the presence of Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility. As the head of ACMobility, Jaime Alfonso leads efforts to combine innovation with sustainability. During his speech, he emphasized that Honda Cars Bacoor isn’t just a dealership — it’s a place where progress and environmental care come together. He also pointed out how this new facility will bring benefits to Bacoor, Cavite, by making automotive services more accessible and boosting local economic growth. His message was clear: Businesses can do well while also doing good.
The dealership’s design reflects Honda’s focus on customer trust and convenience. Most of us are used to dropping off our cars and hoping the mechanics know what they’re doing behind closed doors. That barrier is gone. You can sit in the lounge, sip your coffee, and watch your car being worked on.
At the heart of all this is the ACRE Movement. Planting 10,000 trees isn’t just about hitting a number — it’s about creating cleaner air, greener spaces, and a better future. The trees planted through the ACRE Movement in AyalaLand’s carbon forests in Laguna and Cebu aren’t just there for show — they actively help clean the air by absorbing carbon dioxide, improve the environment, and provide homes for wildlife. It’s a reminder that small, steady efforts can create meaningful and lasting change for our planet.
Buying a Honda isn’t just about getting a dependable car — it’s about joining a bigger effort to help the environment and make a meaningful difference. Every vehicle sold under the Gift of Tree program plays a role in building a greener Philippines. Knowing that a tree is growing somewhere because of a choice you made adds an extra layer of meaning to owning a Honda.
If you’re in the Bacoor area or happen to pass by, take some time to visit Honda Cars Bacoor. Whether it’s for maintenance, checking out their services, or simply relaxing with a good cup of coffee while you wait, this dealership has more to offer than just cars. It’s about creating a better connection — not just between people and their vehicles, but with the environment as well. One car, one tree, one meaningful step forward at a time.