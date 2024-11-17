Holiday essentials stay affordable for Christmas

Filipino consumers can expect stable prices for Noche Buena items and other holiday essentials, with some even becoming more affordable, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).



The DTI released its 2024 Noche Buena price guide on Sunday. It includes prices for 236 stock-keeping units (SKUs) from 22 manufacturers, covering 12 product categories such as ham, queso de bola, fruit cocktail, cheese, sandwich spread, all-purpose cream, mayonnaise, pasta, elbow and salad macaroni, tomato sauce, and spaghetti sauce.



The DTI reported that prices for 121 SKUs have remained stable, including staple items like certain brands of ham, queso de bola, fruit cocktails, cheese, and spaghetti-related products.



Meanwhile, 13 SKUs, such as select brands of mayonnaise, pasta, elbow macaroni, salad macaroni, and all-purpose cream, have seen reductions.



The price stability and occasional decrease aim to help Filipino families manage their budgets during the holiday season.



Ham prices range from P170 to P928.50, while queso de bola is priced between P210 and P445.



Fruit cocktail costs from P61.76 to P302.50, and cheese is available from P56.50 to P310.



Mayonnaise prices start at P20.40 and go up to P245.85, while all-purpose cream ranges from P36.50 to P72.



Sandwich spread costs between P27 and P263.60, while pasta and spaghetti range from P32 to P114.



Elbow macaroni prices are set between P30.50 and P126.25, tomato sauce from P16.50 to P92.85, salad macaroni from P36.50 to P126.25, and spaghetti sauce from P28.50 to P103.



These prices will remain effective until 31 December, ensuring consumers can purchase reasonably priced products for their Noche Buena and Media Noche celebrations.



Acting DTI Secretary Cristina Roque reaffirmed the agency's commitment to consumer protection.



“Aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to promote consumer rights and responsibilities, this year’s Noche Buena Price Guide demonstrates the DTI’s commitment to empowering Filipino families to make informed choices."



The DTI urged consumers to compare prices, check expiration dates, and consider buying in bulk to save more. Additional discounts and promotions from manufacturers and retailers may also be available.



The complete 2024 Noche Buena price guide is accessible on the DTI’s website and social media platforms.



The agency has assured the public that it will closely monitor the prices of these products to prevent any unwarranted increases during the holiday season.