South Asia's smog crisis - visible from space, hazardous on the ground  

The BBC reports that a massive smog cloud blanketing South Asia is now so vast it can be seen from space, according to recent satellite imagery released by NASA. The images reveal a thick haze stretching from India’s capital, Delhi, to Lahore in Pakistan, with multiple hotspots of fires contributing to the pollution.

In Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, air quality has deteriorated to crisis levels. Just weeks ago, the city was declared the world's most polluted, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing 1,000 in some areas—well above the "hazardous" threshold of 300. Schools have been shut down, workers instructed to stay home, and citizens urged to remain indoors as part of a "green lockdown." Additional measures include bans on motorbike rickshaws, heavy vehicles, and parking in hotspot areas.

"You can't even open your doors and windows because the smog comes in, and it's terrible," said Rafia Iqbal, a primary school teacher in Lahore. Residents report eye irritation, breathing problems, and other health issues as pollution levels soar.

The situation is similarly dire in India, where Delhi and nearby regions face annual winter smog due to a combination of vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, low wind speeds, and the widespread practice of crop stubble burning. On Thursday, fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) in Delhi reached levels over 50 times higher than what the World Health Organization (WHO) considers safe. Larger particulate matter (PM 10) was more than 10 times the safe limit.

Delhi authorities have closed all primary schools indefinitely, banned non-essential construction, and advised residents to avoid burning coal. Measures such as spraying roads with water containing dust suppressants are also underway, but critics argue they have had limited success.

Health and Environmental Concerns

Air pollution poses severe health risks, with studies linking fine particulate matter to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. A July study published in The Lancet found that 7.2% of daily deaths in Delhi are attributable to fine particulate pollution. Children are particularly vulnerable, with research showing pollution can delay development.