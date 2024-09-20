PH ranks highest in noise pollution worldwide, worsening sleep habits

The Philippines ranked highest in noise pollution worldwide, according to an Australian bed company, placing third among countries with the worst sleeping habits.
The noise pollution level reached 55.60, which is considered dangerous for public health. Noise pollution pertains to excessive sound that affects the overall health and well-being of humans and other organisms.
According to the World Health Organization, exposure to noise levels amounting to 55 decibels and over significantly puts public health at risk. Sources of noise pollution may come from traffic, open area events, and animals, among others.
The Australian company also reported that the Philippines ranked third for the worst sleeping habits globally, with an average sleep duration of 6.13 hours per night. One of the primary factors contributing to insufficient sleep is stress, where the country ranked among the top 10.
Noise disturbance is mitigated in the country through Republic Act No. 8749, or the Philippine Clean Air Act of 1999. The law outlines standards on noise pollution in both community and industrial areas.