PH ranks highest in noise pollution worldwide, worsening sleep habits

The Philippines ranked highest in noise pollution worldwide, according to an Australian bed company, placing third among countries with the worst sleeping habits.

The noise pollution level reached 55.60, which is considered dangerous for public health. Noise pollution pertains to excessive sound that affects the overall health and well-being of humans and other organisms.

According to the World Health Organization, exposure to noise levels amounting to 55 decibels and over significantly puts public health at risk. Sources of noise pollution may come from traffic, open area events, and animals, among others.