Senate President Escudero pledges support for CAAP’s development project

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) officials, led by Director General Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo and Deputy Director General for Administration Atty. Danjun G. Lucas, met with Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero on 15 November to discuss CAAP’s current and upcoming airport projects. The main objective of the meeting was to advance the modernization and enhancement of the country's aviation industry.

During the meeting, Senate President Escudero expressed his full support for CAAP’s efforts to implement the administration's vision of providing more convenient air transportation for Filipinos. CAAP officials conveyed their gratitude to Escudero for his commitment to promoting the successful execution of the Authority's airport initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by Col. Valentino A. Dionela, AFP (Ret.), Assistant Director General II for Aerodrome Development and Management Service (ADMS), and Captain Benzar Bryan N. Balagtas, Head Executive Assistant.