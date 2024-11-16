PCSA to hold combat sports tourney

The biggest names in martial arts are expected to gather when the Philippine Combat Sports Association (PCSA) holds its 1st President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Combat Sports Championships in February next year.

Led by Jose Antonio Goitia and Benjie McMurray, the PCSA expects the practitioners of martial arts disciplines like jiu-jitsu, wushu, kurash, judo, muay thai and taekwondo to go all out and fight for glory in the prestigious event that will be held at the Philsports Arena.

“Join us this February 2025 at Philsports Arena in Pasig City as we embark on a new era in combat sports, dedicated to producing future champions,” the federation said in a statement.

The PCSA also sought the support of more martial arts practitioners in the historic event that will shape the future of Philippine combat sports.

“Together, let’s inspire and empower the next generation of athletes,” the PCSA said.

Meanwhile, the PCSA tipped its hat off to the victorious performance of Zeus Babanto in the World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Greece recently.

Goitia, also the first nominee of Ang Bumbero ng Pilipinas Party List, led the celebration together with McMurray, national jiu-jitsu team head coach Estie Gay Liwanen and Veterans Judo Club president Joel Joseph Cabides.