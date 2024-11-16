Mangudadatu: Stop name-dropping FL

Former Maguindanao governor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu has expressed confidence that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will not endorse what he described as “peace distractions” in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), amid allegations that some candidates are using her name for political gain.

In a video message, Mangudadatu urged his relatives to refrain from invoking the First Lady's name for political purposes.

Mangudadatu referred to family members contesting positions in the autonomous region in the upcoming elections. He specifically named Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu, a former TESDA chief, and Maguindanao del Sur Governor Mariam Mangudadatu as relatives allegedly vying for the top post in BARMM.

Earlier, Mangudadatu cautioned President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. against being misled by statements from some of his relatives.