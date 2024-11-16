Malabon, Navotas starts preparations for ‘Pepito’

The cities of Malabon and Navotas, both flood-prone areas in Northern Metro Manila, have started implementing pre-emptive measures ahead of Typhoon Pepito.

Public Information Officer Irish Cubillan said that Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco and other key officials held a meeting on Thursday, 14 November to ensure the safety of Navoteños.

Cubillan said that among the highlights of the meeting was the preparation of evacuation centers, especially in the coastal towns.

Cubillan highlighted that the preparations include setting up evacuation centers, particularly in coastal barangays like Tangos North and South, Tanza 1 and 2, San Roque, Daanghari, Sipac, San Jose, Navotas West, and Bagumbayan.

Relief packages are also stationed at the city hall and local barangays to ensure swift distribution to the residents.

However, Cubillan noted that the coastal dike in Navotas City, which was damaged by ships that ran aground during Typhoon Kristine last October, remains unrepaired.

She added that the shipping company responsible would shoulder the repair costs for the damaged seawall.

Navotas also benefits from the operational navigational gate in Barangay Tanza Uno and its 81 pumping stations, which will help mitigate flooding by quickly removing floodwaters.

Meanwhile, in Malabon, Mayor Jeannie Sandoval met with the Malabon Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, PNP, BJMP, City Health Department and the local barangay officials to discuss the early preparations for the typhoon.

Pre-emptive and forced evacuations are planned throughout the city to minimize casualties.