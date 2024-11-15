DPWH prepositions incident management teams to gear up for ‘Pepito’

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Friday that it has prepared response teams in anticipation of the potential impact of Severe Tropical Storm “Pepito.”

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan stated that its Regional and District Disaster and Incident Management Teams (DPWH-DIMT) are now on Blue Alert, signifying readiness for full-scale disaster management with all resources activated and available for deployment.

Meanwhile, teams in the Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley Region are still on Red Alert, as they continue ongoing clearing operations following the effects of previous Tropical Cyclones “Nika” and “Ofel.”

“Pepito,” located 630 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 10:00 a.m., is forecast to make landfall on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Areas likely to be affected include Eastern Visayas, the Bicol Region, Central Luzon, and Quezon.

There is also a possibility of “Pepito” making landfall over Catanduanes this weekend.

Three roads remain closed

As of Friday, three national roads remain impassable due to landslides and a damaged bridge approach caused by recent weather disturbances.

The DPWH Bureau of Maintenance identified the following affected road sections in Ifugao and Cagayan:

1. Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road in Tukucan, Tinoc, Ifugao due to a landslide.

2. Dugo-San Vicente Road (Mission-Sta Ana Section) San Jose Bridge, San Jose, Gonzaga, Cagayan, due to washed-out bridge approach/road cut.

3. Cagayan-Apayao Road, Itawes Overflow Bridge, Sta Barbara, Piat, Cagayan due to a scoured bridge approach

The partial cost of damages from “Nika” and “Ofel” has risen to P464.06 million, from 143.40 million worth of damage to Cordillera Administrative Region roads. Additionally, P320.66 million in damage to Central Luzon flood control structures, is still subject to field validation.