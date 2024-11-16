Do good, feel good

There is a saying that the tree that bears good fruit is impaled. Although the next elections are still far away and the campaigning has not really started, slander has already been rained down on some that I can say are well-known politicians who will participate in the polls.

As early as today, we can see and tell what kind of politicians are running in the 2025 elections. There are politicians who like those in the Gospel who have done nothing but criticize others. Doesn’t a Filipino song say that before you clean your neighbor’s dirt, wash first the mud off your face.

For example, Senator Cynthia Villar, at her age and condition, is being criticized and destroyed by a political opponent. One who does not know the Aguilar-Villar family might easily be deceived and fall into the trap of this fellow.

Accordingly, what this fellow is doing is very unprofessional. Thinking that he will get the people’s attention and affection, he keeps saying negative things about Senator Cynthia. He disseminates destructive information that are baseless and dredges up things of the past that cause personal damage to the person of Senator Cynthia.

I learned from a colleague, who is a policeman, that every time this fellow attends meetings and gatherings he has something negative and destructive to say about the senator.

Look, I am just wondering who is the political officer or adviser of this guy who, instead of sharing his accomplishments and plans for his constituents, focuses on destroying the image and reputation of a political rival.

My colleague whispered to me that this aspiring congressman did nothing to improve the life of his constituents, in other words, he accomplished nothing as a city councilor so in order to gain attention and the people’s sympathy this poor guy uses destructive words against his political opponent.

My goodness, who does he think he is, a perfect creature of God, holy and blameless?

My dear politician, I know this article will surely get your attention, and if I were you why don’t you take the opportunity of your remaining months, weeks and days as a city councilor to do something good for your neighbor, even if that neighbor is your greatest enemy.

The issues and derogatory statements you are making against Senator Cynthia and the Villar family are things of the past.

It would be better for you, Mister City Councilor, to work and act according to your present status in life — you don’t have to continue spreading misinformation. You do not need to discredit your political opponent to get the congressional seat. The Filipino people now are smart and will vote according to their conscience. I believe the people of this generation do not want that kind of politician anymore. The majority, if not all, hate so-called traditional politicians.

I suggest that you do something good like the father of Senator Cynthia, Mayor Filemon Aguilar, who served as the local chief executive of Las Piñas from 1964 to 1986, and who became the representative of Las Piñas and Muntinlupa in 1992.

If I were the political officer or adviser of this guy, I would tell him to serve the city better as a councilor before aspiring for a higher position.

As a Catholic, as a Christian, I ask everyone to take time, reflect and pray, yes, it is our right to join in the electoral process but let us not use unfounded issues to destroy and malign the reputation of another.

Let us be charitable and accept the decision of the voters in the coming elections. Our voters are mature and responsible enough to choose freely and to cast their votes wisely, not only for our own good but for the good and benefit of all.