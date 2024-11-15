PHA revamps 'Usapang Puso sa Puso'

The Philippine Heart Association (PHA) announced that it has revamped its program Usapang Puso sa Puso (UPP) to attract the younger generation and netizens with fast-paced lifestyles.

PHA transformed the UPP, which was originally a two-hour session, into a quick and accessible 30-minute podcast-style program.

“In an era where attention span is shorter, and information is always within reach, Usapang Puso sa Puso now delivers impactful insights in a condensed style," PHA Advocacy Chairperson Dr. Avenilo Aventura said.

"By adopting a podcast format, the PHA aligned with current digital trends, making it easy for listeners to tune in on the go—whether commuting, working out, or relaxing,” added Aventura, who is also a past president of the PHA.

Each UPP episode tackles a range of topics, from preventing heart care to debunking common health myths.

It offers practical heart health tips, expert insights, and relatable stories, addressing issues of young Filipinos such as stress management and lifestyle choices that promote a healthy heart.

In embracing the podcast format, Aventura said the PHA "has created a space for genuine conversations about heart health, making it feel like advice from a trusted friend."

However, Aventura pointed out that UPP's new format was not only dedicated to style and trend.

"It was part of the PHA’s mission to support a new generation that is informed, empowered, and proactive about heart health,” he explained.