Stress, sleep deprivation cause heart problems — cardiologist

Too much stress and sleep deprivation can cause heart problems, a cardiologist warned.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Philippine Heart Association President Dr. Rodney Jimenez likened a heart hit by stress as a car engine working non-stop.

“Chronic stress hits our heart hard, mainly because of stress hormones like adrenaline,” Jimenez said.

“Think of it as revving a car engine non-stop. These hormones raise our blood pressure, make our heart beat faster, and even mess with heart rhythms,” he explained.

Over time, Jimenez furthered, this constant “revving” can damage blood vessels, create blockages, and lead to heart attacks.

He added that stress can also throw sugar and fats into the blood stream which he explained “isn’t great for heart health either.”

“So, keeping stress in check is like giving your heart a much-needed break,” the heart expert added.

So what heart problems one can get from too much stress?

“Long-term stress can pave the way for some major heart issues like high blood pressure, clogged arteries, irregular heartbeats, or even heart attacks,” Jimenez said.

Sleep deprivation and heart problems

Turns out, there is also a link between sleep deprivation and heart problems, according to Jimenez.

“When we miss out on sleep, our blood pressure stays high, which strains the heart,” he said.

“Plus, sleep loss triggers inflammation, messes with stress hormones, and raises blood sugar, all of which make heart problems more likely. It even throws off our heart’s rhythm,” he added.

The cardiologist warned that sleeping less than five hours regularly “can really raise the chances of heart attacks and strokes.”

In keeping the main organ of our cardiovascular system healthy, Jimenez recommended regular exercise, balanced meals, managing stress, getting too little sleep, and ditching smoking and alcohol.

“Keeping the heart in shape doesn’t have to be complicated.”