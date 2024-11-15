Ice Seguerra: Raised by dogs (Or ‘what my dogs taught me about being human’)

“I lost Porkchop when I was in Canada for a concert in December 2022,” Ice begins. “It was an accident. He had the ‘zoomies’ and ran out of the gate. Exacto there was SUV coming down the street. He got hit.”
It was only when Ice had returned from a presscon in Toronto at about 1 a.m. (Manila time) that he found out that Porkchop had passed. “Sagasa hindi bangga (He was run over, not just bumped).” He was three.
When I got to Manila I did not see Porkchop as he had been cremated.”
But, having had two Pugs (Porky and Porkchop) before Chowder, now two, is a life that he would not have any other way. It has taught him valuable lessons on living and loving.
Porky crosses the rainbow bridge
“In January 2022, I lost Porky the Pug when she was 13 years old,” he recalled. “That was one of the hardest moments for me because even if I may have many dogs at home, I always take one as my baby — and for me, that was Porky.”
Porky had been with Ice through many stages of his life. She was his constant companion, the silent but loving witness of the many heartbreaks and love-filled days in his life at the time.
“She was with me when I got together with Liza, my wife,” he recalled.
The couple (Ice and Liza) has been together for 11 years now. Porky was even part of their wedding entourage and continued to play a big part in their married life, too.
“She got sick, she was coughing when I had her checked,” shared Ice. “Being an older dog at 13 years, she was given meds and sent home.”
“‘Love, call me when you can,’ I recall the text from Liza. I knew there was something up because a text like this is only sent for scary situations,” he said.
When Ice returned the call, he found out that Porky had taken a turn for the worse.
Ice was given two choices by the vet: to put Porky down or to take her home and continue to care for her. It was no-brainer for Ice; he took her home.
“We fixed her room and made sure all she needed she had,” he shared. “The night before she passed, she climbed onto my chest. I thought she was feeling better.”
“The next day I awoke because I felt something hot on my chest…vomit, and as I watched her breathe I noticed she took a last breath — and then she was gone. I don’t remember crying for anyone else as much.”
Waxing sentimental, Ice shared that we never really get over the death of a loved one, but we do move on. He had a capsule pendant made with a little of Porky’s ashes, which he always wears.
Porkchop the Pug’s short visit
“I didn’t have plans of getting a new dog because I thought I was not ready to have a ‘baby’ again,” he shared. “But, to help ease the pain I would post photos of Porky on IG with comments about how heartbroken I was.”
When Porky the Pug crossed the rainbow bridge in January 2022, one of the responses on his IG came from the House of Dogs kennel, who said they wanted to give him a new a dog that would help in the easing of his sadness.
“I knew that ’di ko matanggihan ‘yung dog; Pug, eh,” he continued. “So, I accepted their offer even if ’di ko alam how I would feel about it. Who am I to refuse a gift, a blessing?”
True enough, it was and continued to be a blessed experience to have a puppy.
“The first time I met Porkchop, descendant of Porky, it felt like I was seeing Porky again. He immediately came to me and kissed me. Ang bilis niyang nakuha ang loob ko. I became very close to Porkchop.”
Porkchop stayed for a short time. He passed in December 2022.
Chowder smiles for Ice
“I have had three beloved Pugs in life. Yet each one of them had or has something different to teach me along the way of life,” he says. “I like pugs because they have the exact temperament that fits mine. You know, I don’t have to walk them. They are done with exercise after two minutes and they are very chill.”
“It was in Cebu where I met Chowder. It was in February 2023 that I accepted the gift of Chowder and by April he was in Manila – part of my family.”
Ice shared that the world is a wonderful place when you’re loved. All we really need is one dog (or person) who thinks we’re wonderful.
“Whenever my dogs run to greet me with wagging tails, or contented sighs as they lay their heads in my lap, I know I am loved,” he says. “In those moments, nothing else matters. As long as I have dogs who love me, I can handle anything that comes my way.”
Chowder’s time to shine
“He is more friendly with humans than with other dogs,” he says. “Maybe that’s because his favorite thing to do with me is sleep,” Ice laughs.
“We love to go to the beach. Although we don’t do it as often as I would like, I love to travel with him kasi pag siya na sa biyahetuloglang siya talaga. Sobrang easy (I love to travel with him because he is easy. He just sleeps),” he laughs.
“Mahilig siya mag swimming (he likes to swim),” he shares. “One time we went to the beach. On the way to the beach we passed by a pool. Nagulat nalang ako na tumalon siya sa pool. Buti nalang nakita siya ng driver namin (I was caught off guard because he jumped into the pool. It was a good thing that our driver saw him).”
Do you have a special song for Chowder? I ask.
“When I sang ‘I’ll be there for you” of Martin Nievera at rehearsal. I was singing it to him,” he said. “Hindi naman nakikinig… nag-sleep lang (He wasn’t listening though, he was asleep).”
10 lessons I learned from my dogs
1. Remain devoted — They know who to come home to and for me that is very important. It makes me feel good that even if they have other playmates for the day … at the day’s end they still choose to be with me.
2. Since they don’t have a sense of time, they have taught me to live my life to the fullest — They do whatever they want and that makes them enjoy their life. Unlike us that we sometimes we get caught up with our daily lives. Because of our responsibilities. That is what chowder has taught me, and what I enjoy because just looking at him make me relax. He has that effect on me. Living in the moment.
3. Unconditional love — If we can learn to love like dog’s life would be sooo much better. Walang silang paki kung naligo ka ngayon. Wala silang paki kung pumiok ka sa show mo (dogs don’t care whether you have taken a bath or whether you sang off key in your show) — they will love you for who you are and because of the way you treat them.. and that is how it should be.
4. Dogs can make people happy just by being themselves — Like Chowder, he doesn’t have to do anything and yet I am quick to love him. Ang dali niya ako mapasaya (He can easily make me happy).
5. Patience — If there is AD HD in dogs I think Porkchop had it. Maligalig siyang aso (he was overactive) yet I remained patient with him. Even Liza commented about my love for Porkchop. “Pano ko alam na love mo si Porkchop? Masyadong kang patient sa kanya (I know you love Porkchop because you are very patient with him).”
That was at a time in my life that I was very irritable with everybody else. But when it came to porkchop I did everything for him patiently. He taught me patience.
6. Compassion and how to listen to non-verbals. When you have a dog it is important that we listen to them. It is funny how just by looking at Chowder soo much is communicated between us. Whether you believe me or not.
7. I learned to be observant — We will never really know our dogs if we are not observant. And, being observant has helped me in dealing with my daily life.
8. Appreciation — We all know that they live for only a few years, so while it sucks — life is like that. They make you appreciate every day that ypu get to spend with them and in turn you apply that to the people around you. What we have it really the present moment.
9. We learn to appreciate what we have — Our dogs have a hierarchy in the home. Of course you won’t hear them complain but at the same time they accept their place as long as you don’t hurt or abuse them. They are not greedy. There is a place for everyone.
10. Responsibility — There was a time in my life that I had too many pets. So, we had to ask others to take the cats from us. As a pet owner you have to make sure that you give them the best life possible. Not just food — but also care and visits to the vet.