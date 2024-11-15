Ice Seguerra: Raised by dogs (Or ‘what my dogs taught me about being human’)

“I lost Porkchop when I was in Canada for a concert in December 2022,” Ice begins. “It was an accident. He had the ‘zoomies’ and ran out of the gate. Exacto there was SUV coming down the street. He got hit.”

It was only when Ice had returned from a presscon in Toronto at about 1 a.m. (Manila time) that he found out that Porkchop had passed. “Sagasa hindi bangga (He was run over, not just bumped).” He was three.

When I got to Manila I did not see Porkchop as he had been cremated.”

But, having had two Pugs (Porky and Porkchop) before Chowder, now two, is a life that he would not have any other way. It has taught him valuable lessons on living and loving.

Porky crosses the rainbow bridge

“In January 2022, I lost Porky the Pug when she was 13 years old,” he recalled. “That was one of the hardest moments for me because even if I may have many dogs at home, I always take one as my baby — and for me, that was Porky.”

Porky had been with Ice through many stages of his life. She was his constant companion, the silent but loving witness of the many heartbreaks and love-filled days in his life at the time.

“She was with me when I got together with Liza, my wife,” he recalled.

The couple (Ice and Liza) has been together for 11 years now. Porky was even part of their wedding entourage and continued to play a big part in their married life, too.

“She got sick, she was coughing when I had her checked,” shared Ice. “Being an older dog at 13 years, she was given meds and sent home.”

“‘Love, call me when you can,’ I recall the text from Liza. I knew there was something up because a text like this is only sent for scary situations,” he said.

When Ice returned the call, he found out that Porky had taken a turn for the worse.

Ice was given two choices by the vet: to put Porky down or to take her home and continue to care for her. It was no-brainer for Ice; he took her home.

“We fixed her room and made sure all she needed she had,” he shared. “The night before she passed, she climbed onto my chest. I thought she was feeling better.”

“The next day I awoke because I felt something hot on my chest…vomit, and as I watched her breathe I noticed she took a last breath — and then she was gone. I don’t remember crying for anyone else as much.”

Waxing sentimental, Ice shared that we never really get over the death of a loved one, but we do move on. He had a capsule pendant made with a little of Porky’s ashes, which he always wears.

Porkchop the Pug’s short visit

“I didn’t have plans of getting a new dog because I thought I was not ready to have a ‘baby’ again,” he shared. “But, to help ease the pain I would post photos of Porky on IG with comments about how heartbroken I was.”

When Porky the Pug crossed the rainbow bridge in January 2022, one of the responses on his IG came from the House of Dogs kennel, who said they wanted to give him a new a dog that would help in the easing of his sadness.

“I knew that ’di ko matanggihan ‘yung dog; Pug, eh,” he continued. “So, I accepted their offer even if ’di ko alam how I would feel about it. Who am I to refuse a gift, a blessing?”

True enough, it was and continued to be a blessed experience to have a puppy.

“The first time I met Porkchop, descendant of Porky, it felt like I was seeing Porky again. He immediately came to me and kissed me. Ang bilis niyang nakuha ang loob ko. I became very close to Porkchop.”

Porkchop stayed for a short time. He passed in December 2022.