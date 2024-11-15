Hospitals, clinics ready to cater patients amid ‘Pepito’

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday assured the public that all public hospitals and its clinics are ready to attend to patients as Typhoon "Pepito" intensifies.

In a message to reporters, DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa urged those residing in landslide and flood-prone areas to evacuate pre-emptively.

"May magagawa po tayo ngayon na mismo para protektahan ang ating pamilya at sarili. Habang kalmado pa, lumikas na ayon sa abiso ng lokal na pamahalaan (We can do something to protect our families and ourselves. While the weather is still calm, let’s evacuate according to the advice of your local government),” Herbosa said.

“Umalis na sa mga lugar na bahain o kaya maaaring maglandslide. Lalo na po ang may sakit, buntis, bata, seniors, at [persons with disabilities] (Leave the flood and landslide-prone areas. Evacuate those ill, pregnant, children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities),” he added.

Herbosa also urged those planning to travel to Bicol and Quezon to postpone their trips to avoid being stranded.

He further advised monitoring school announcements for possible suspensions.

In its latest advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that "Pepito" is a very dangerous tropical cyclone.

“The next 24 hours are critical. Pepito moves really fast at 30 kph (kilometers per hour) Lubhang mapanganib ito (It’s very dangerous),” PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said in a briefing.