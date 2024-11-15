Coast Guard Bicol prepares for 'Pepito' with high morale

The Coast Guard District Bicol Region has mobilized its personnel and assets for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in anticipation of Typhoon Pepito’s landfall. Troops were deployed as early as Thursday, 14 November, according to Commodore Ivan Roldan, the commander of the Coast Guard Bicol Region.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Roldan emphasized the resilience and dedication of the Coast Guard troops, noting that despite the series of recent natural disasters that have tested their endurance, their spirits remain high.

“Maganda at mataas ang morale ng aming mga tropa na kahit pagod na sila ay hindi mababakas sa kanilang mga mukha, dahil alam nilang ang pinagsisilbihan nila ay ang taong bayan,” Roldan shared.

Roldan highlighted that the commitment to serve the people strengthens the morale of the troops, inspiring them to continue their work despite fatigue. The Coast Guard Bicol Region remains prepared to respond to any emergency situations as Typhoon Pepito approaches, ensuring the safety and welfare of communities in affected areas.