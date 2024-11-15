GivePower and Aboitiz Foundation partner to power up last-mile schools

Aboitiz Foundation, in partnership with GivePower Foundation, has installed solar panels in last-mile schools, providing clean, reliable energy to remote classrooms across the Philippines. This initiative, under the AuroraPH program, aims to transform educational experiences in underserved areas by ensuring access to sustainable power.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Aboitiz Foundation to bring clean, reliable energy to last-mile schools in the Philippines. Together, our organizations are deeply committed to creating sustainable and transformative change, ensuring that every community, no matter how remote, has access to the tools and resources they need to thrive,” said Michele Magee, President of GivePower Foundation.

AuroraPH, a flagship project under Aboitiz Foundation’s Future Leaders program, addresses educational gaps in remote areas by equipping schools with renewable energy and internet connectivity.

"Our mission is to empower communities and nurture future leaders," said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, President of Aboitiz Foundation and Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures. “With AuroraPH, we’re not just bringing solar energy to classrooms; we’re creating a supportive and inspiring learning environment. This project would not be possible without the dedication of GivePower, whose support has been instrumental in making these meaningful changes in our communities.”

This effort aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4 (Quality Education), Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and Goal 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), showcasing the foundation’s dedication to sustainable development. The project supports the Department of Education’s 5-point agenda, which focuses on digital education, infrastructure, and teacher support.

Hontiveros-Malvar emphasized the impact of the partnership, saying, “Aboitiz Foundation, together with GivePower and DepEd, is committed to helping remote schools by advancing education and community development. We are proud to support DepEd’s 5-point agenda under Secretary Sonny Angara, which prioritizes digital education, infrastructure, and teacher support. By reducing barriers to education, we are building a foundation for sustainable growth and better opportunities for Filipino youth.”

With this initiative, Aboitiz Foundation and GivePower are paving the way for a brighter, more connected future, empowering last-mile schools with the energy needed to transform lives and foster sustainable growth.