Filinvest Land shines with double gold at Stevie International Business Awards 2024

Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) has once again demonstrated its industry leadership by clinching two prestigious Gold awards at the 2024 Stevie International Business Awards. Outshining over 3,600 global nominations, FLI emerged as a top contender, earning accolades as Company of the Year – Real Estate and for its President and CEO, Tristan Las Marias, as Executive of the Year – Real Estate.

The Company of the Year award recognizes FLI’s exceptional growth and strategic portfolio diversification. In 2023, the company achieved a notable 30% net income growth while expanding into new sectors, including commercial spaces, retail hubs, co-living developments, and industrial parks. These efforts, championed under the visionary leadership of Las Marias, have not only strengthened FLI’s financial performance but also significantly contributed to its social responsibility initiatives in education, health, and sustainability.

Tristan Las Marias, who also took home Gold as Executive of the Year, was praised by judges for his transformational leadership and strategic foresight. This marks his second consecutive recognition at the Stevie Awards, after winning Silver in the same category last year. Las Marias highlighted the collective effort behind these achievements:

"This recognition is more than just a personal milestone but a collective achievement that reflects the hard work of everyone at Filinvest Land. Our success is built on a foundation of innovation, resilience, and a commitment to positively impacting the lives of Filipinos. These titles reinforce our resolve to continue shaping the future of real estate in the Philippines, creating opportunities and building communities that stand the test of time."

The judges applauded Filinvest Land’s robust achievements and emphasized its role in shaping the Philippine real estate landscape. Las Marias’ leadership was noted as instrumental in driving the company to new heights and securing its place as a leading developer.

This double gold win underscores Filinvest Land’s commitment to its mission of “building the Filipino dream” by fostering sustainable, inclusive, and vibrant communities. The company’s continued innovation and expansion further solidify its standing as a cornerstone of the Philippine property sector.