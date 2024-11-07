Filinvest Land sets the standard in Sustainability with 2024 Excellence in Ecology and Economy Award

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) continues to raise the bar in sustainable real estate, securing the 2024 Excellence in Ecology and Economy Award in the Excellence Category – Large Enterprise. This honor, presented by Vice President Sara Duterte at the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PCCI) 50th Philippine Business and Conference Expo, is more than just a title—it’s proof of FLI’s groundbreaking fusion of environmental responsibility and innovation.



The Excellence in Ecology and Economy Award celebrates companies that move beyond mere compliance, recognizing game-changing eco-friendly programs that benefit both business operations and the broader community. With a portfolio of green initiatives, FLI has not only reduced its environmental footprint but also created avenues for economic development.



Leading the charge: Filinvest’s sustainable flagship projects



Sustainability isn’t just an afterthought for FLI; it’s a guiding principle. Take Filinvest City, for instance, the only central business district in the Philippines with a LEEDv4 Gold certification for Neighborhood Development Plan, and a 3-star BERDE certification. Filinvest City stands as a testament to FLI’s green building vision, paving the way for future-ready urban spaces.



Another shining example is Festival Mall’s solar rooftop system, developed with Filinvest-ENGIE Renewable Energy Enterprise. Its 5,303 solar panels produce 2.8 MW of clean energy, preventing roughly 2,836 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. That’s the same as removing 675 gasoline vehicles from the roads or growing nearly 47,000 tree seedlings over a decade.



Pioneering green architecture and smart technology



One Filinvest in Ortigas exemplifies FLI’s commitment to sustainable architecture, having earned a LEED Gold certification with energy-efficient features that use 10% less energy and 35% less water than conventional buildings. Studio 7 in Quezon City, a mixed-use development, has also received a LEED Silver certification, featuring advanced technologies designed to reduce energy consumption.



In mid-rise communities like Panglao Oasis in Taguig and Belize Oasis in Muntinlupa, FLI’s “Venti-lite” concept brings natural light and airflow into shared spaces, offering sustainable, EDGE Pre-certified residential options in the city.



### Going Beyond Real Estate: CSR with a Heart



FLI’s impact extends well beyond its developments, reaching Filipino communities nationwide through its Pusong Filinvest program. From donating land to Bulacan State University and distributing school supplies to over 6,320 students in Davao, to installing water filtration systems benefiting over 6,000 people, FLI is committed to uplifting lives. During emergencies, Pusong Filinvest responds swiftly, providing relief to families in need.



Women leading the way in sustainability



At FLI, visionary women leaders are driving sustainability efforts that reflect a nurturing commitment to building greener, healthier communities. Their forward-thinking approaches embody the company’s dedication to sustainable development for future generations.



With each project and community initiative, Filinvest Land Inc. redefines sustainability as a responsibility, not a trend. This latest recognition solidifies FLI’s standing as a trailblazer in sustainable real estate, dedicated to a future where every Filipino dream is built on a foundation of environmental stewardship and innovation.