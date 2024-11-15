Churches in Sorsogon open doors to evacuees ahead of Typhoon Pepito

Churches in Sorsogon have opened their doors to evacuees in anticipation of the potential effects of Typhoon Pepito.

In a circular signed by Sorsogon Bishop Jose Alan Dialogo, all parishes were instructed to open their doors as evacuation and relief centers.

“Each parish is requested to open its churches, barangay, and sitio chapels to serve as evacuation centers, prioritizing those whose homes are at high risk,” Dialogo said.

“These facilities should also be prepared to act as relief operation centers where basic needs such as food, water, and medical assistance can be distributed,” he added.

The bishop also directed parish administrators to check the “structural integrity of buildings” to ensure the safety and readiness of the facilities.

Dialogo stated that the auditorium of the Our Lady of Peñafrancia Seminary High School Deparment in Sorsogon City will serve as the diocesan center of operations for relief packing all transactions.

The prelate also tasked parishes to coordinate with local government authorities “to identify how it can contribute effectively to community preparedness and response.”