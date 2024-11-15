CCC says businesses can fight climate change through digitalization

MANILA — The Climate Change Commission (CCC) emphasized the importance of a multistakeholder approach in advancing digitalization and sustainable practices for startups to combat global climate challenges during the Startup Week 2024 conference held from 11-15 November in Taguig.

The five-day event, themed “Isa para sa Bayan: Igniting Filipino Innovation,” gathered key business players from Southeast Asia to discuss climate-induced impacts, sustainable business strategies, and digital innovations. The discussions underscored the critical role of startups and businesses in fostering a climate-resilient economy.

"Our collective actions, no matter how small, can create meaningful change. Through partnerships with the private sector and other stakeholders, we aim to foster data-informed climate solutions," said Assistant Secretary Romell Antonio Cuenca, CCC Deputy Executive Director.

Other speakers stressed the need for coordinated action and investments. Gillian Santos, CEO and co-founder of Anihan Technologies, emphasized, “Implementing sustainable practices is crucial, but so is a collective effort. Whether through high-tech solutions or simple innovations, coordinated action is key."

Meanwhile, Priya Thachadi, Co-founder and CEO of Villgro Philippines, called for prioritizing climate finance, noting that “timely investments are essential to address climate challenges.”

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Secretary Robert E.A. Borje underscored the business sector’s potential to drive transformative change. “This sector has immense potential to drive transformative change by investing in sustainable practices. May this conference inspire all entrepreneurs, whether startups or seasoned, to commit to climate action,” he said.

The CCC reaffirmed its commitment to providing technical assistance and fostering collaboration with stakeholders, equipping communities and industries with the tools and knowledge needed to build climate resilience and ensure a sustainable future.