Bong Go pushes for bigger budget for youth programs and NYC initiatives

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has called for increased funding for the National Youth Commission (NYC) and other youth programs under the 2025 budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), emphasizing the need to empower the next generation of Filipino leaders.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, underscored the importance of providing the NYC with adequate resources to implement initiatives that address the needs and aspirations of Filipino youth.

“Ang pondo po para sa NYC ay hindi lamang tungkol sa programa kundi sa kinabukasan ng bawat kabataang Pilipino. Mahalaga pong bigyan sila ng sapat na suporta, bukod sa budget upang maipatupad ang mga proyekto at suportahan ang mga pangangailangan ng kabataan,” said Go.

He highlighted the role of the NYC in nurturing young Filipinos through leadership development, skills training, and livelihood opportunities, all of which are crucial for equipping the youth to overcome challenges and contribute to nation-building.

“Ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan at future leaders ng ating bansa,” he stressed, advocating for a holistic approach to youth empowerment through education, opportunities, and support systems.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go also reaffirmed his commitment to youth-focused sports initiatives. He cited the National Academy of Sports (NAS), which he helped establish through Republic Act No. 11470, as a key program that integrates academic education with intensive sports training. Located in New Clark City, Tarlac, the NAS provides young athletes the resources to excel both academically and athletically.

In addition, Go is a principal sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, recently ratified by the Senate. The bill aims to institutionalize a national sports program, fostering grassroots development and providing a platform for aspiring athletes to compete on a national stage.

Beyond NYC and sports initiatives, Go stressed the broader significance of sufficient funding for the DILG, noting its role in ensuring peace, order, and economic stability in communities.

“Kaya naman po mahalaga na mabigyan sila ng sapat na pondo para masiguro na magagawa nila ang kanilang mandato nang walang balakid,” he said during a manifestation speech on 13 November.