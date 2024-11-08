Bong Go commemorates Senate’s 108th anniversary

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Wednesday joined former and current senators at the National Museum for the Senate’s 108th-anniversary celebration, underscoring the institution’s historical contributions and commitment to public service.

Go commended his colleagues, past and present, for their steadfast dedication to advancing the common good for the Filipino people. He highlighted the unity and collective resolve of the Senate as essential to fulfilling the shared purpose of uplifting the nation, regardless of political affiliations.

“With every session, every law passed, and every debate, we demonstrate our commitment to our fellow Filipinos,” Go stated.

He urged his fellow senators to continue working collaboratively for the betterment of the nation, stressing that the welfare of the Filipino people, especially the poor and marginalized, should remain at the forefront of their legislative efforts.

Go also expressed confidence in the Senate’s enduring role as a pillar of support for those in need, stating, “The Senate’s legacy of service is an unbreakable bond with the people. I am certain that our collective work will continue to bring about positive change, helping more Filipinos to live with dignity and opportunity.”

Reflecting on the institution's vital role within the government, Go remains an advocate for the welfare of the people. He emphasized that the Senate would continue to be a guiding force, bridging the nation’s storied past with its aspirations for the future.

“Let’s continue to work as one Senate, putting the needs of the Filipino people above all else. Each of us has a role to play, and together, we can uplift lives and strengthen the nation,” he said.