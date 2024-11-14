Beomhan faces backlash after controversial joke and apology backlash

Beomhan, once a trainee under FM Entertainment, has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. After making light of a sensitive topic in a live broadcast, many netizens have criticized his remarks. His controversial comments about the 2024 U.S. presidential election results, including a sarcastic "Rest in peace, women," sparked backlash, particularly from those who felt the joke was inappropriate.

While Beomhan quickly apologized, stating that his intention was to offer humor in a difficult moment, his critics were unsatisfied, believing his words were a sign of deeper problematic views. His attempt to backtrack only fueled more controversy, especially when he used offensive language on social media.

The situation has left many questioning Beomhan's actions and the impact of his words, but one thing is clear: he’s now facing serious backlash over his words and actions. Beomhan’s apology and defense have failed to quell the storm, leaving many to wonder if the damage is irreversible.