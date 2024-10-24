Jessi under fire: K-pop star apologizes after fan assault controversy

K-pop soloist Jessi is making headlines again, but this time for an unfortunate incident that unfolded on 29 September in Apgujeong, Seoul. A fan, eager to snap a photo with the popular rapper, found himself at the center of an assault case involving one of Jessi’s acquaintances. The fan, a minor, claims he was attacked after being denied a photo and allegedly left unprotected by the star herself.

Surveillance footage shows Jessi initially trying to defuse the situation but ultimately retreating, leaving the fan and her group behind. The assailant, reportedly unconnected to Jessi, remains unidentified, adding fuel to public criticism of the singer for not doing more to intervene.

In response to the backlash, Jessi has issued a second heartfelt apology on 23 October, taking full responsibility for her actions. “I have regretted it thousands, even tens of thousands of times,” she said in her statement, expressing remorse for not doing more to protect the fan.

While Jessi’s apology has been acknowledged, public sentiment remains divided. Some are willing to forgive, while others continue to express disappointment, with many questioning her initial response and subsequent handling of the situation.