Taguig cops seized ₱204 K shabu

Operatives from Taguig successfully implemented a search warrant, leading to the seizure of illegal drugs from a suspect.

Police Brigadier General Bernard R. Yang, SPD Director, announced the operation’s success, resulting in the confiscation of ₱204,000.00 worth of illegal drugs on 13 November 2024, at approximately 1:45 p.m. in Brgy. Ususan, Taguig City.

Armed with Search Warrant No. SW-2024-078, signed by Hon. Loralie Cruz Datahan, Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 69, Taguig City, operatives of the Taguig City Police, along with personnel from Sub Station 4, arrested alias Armand, 49, for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165).

Seized from the suspect were 30 grams of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride). The confiscated items included nine transparent plastic sachets containing a crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, one black box, one brown pouch, one yellow lighter, one wooden stick with a rubber band, a pack of transparent plastic sachets, and a weighing scale.