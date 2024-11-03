Police sting ops yield over P400K shabu

Anti-narcotics operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested two drug suspects during a buy-bust operation over the weekend, seizing P136,000 worth of shabu.

QCPD acting director P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. commended the dedication of District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) operatives in their ongoing campaign against illegal drugs, which led to the arrest of the suspects identified as Benjamin Maranan Baculi and Albert Rolf Cruz Masankay, both residents of Barangay Krus Na Ligas, Quezon City.

DDEU chief P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale, said that both suspects were listed on the Directorate for Intelligence (DI) drug watchlist.

Reports said that an undercover police officer bought P9,000 worth of shabu from the suspects. At the pre-arranged signal, the suspects were arrested.

‘The success of this operation proves that the QCPD remains committed to combating illegal drugs and ensuring the safety of Quezon City residents.’

Confiscated from the suspects were 20 grams of shabu worth P136,000, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

The arrested suspects will be charged for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, in Parañaque City, anti-drug operatives arrested a drug suspect identified as alias “Nald” during a buy-bust operation on 2 November.

The arrest took place at around 6:50 p.m. along Banner Avenue, Barangay San Antonio, Parañaque City.

Seized from the suspect were 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000, P47,000 in marked money, a black coin pouch, and a cellular phone.

The successful arrest was attributed to the diligence of the anti-drug operatives in conducting surveillance operations.

The suspect was detained at the Parañaque City Police SDEU’s custodial facility and was charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.