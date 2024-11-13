Security threat at Mariano Marcos State University declared a hoax

BATAC CITY — A security threat reported at Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) prompted immediate action by the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO), which collaborated with the Marines and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to ensure the campus was safe. After a thorough search, authorities confirmed the threat as a hoax, finding no evidence of any real danger.

The operations were backed by the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte, the City Government of Batac, and MMSU administration, demonstrating strong community cooperation in handling the situation.

As a precaution, classes for MMSU Batac students will continue asynchronously until 15 November. Meanwhile, employees are expected to return to their workstations on 14 November. PNP personnel will remain stationed on campus to ensure ongoing security.

Authorities are urging the public to assist in identifying those responsible for this disruptive act. Those found involved will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. MMSU officials encourage everyone to remain calm, follow safety protocols, and stay vigilant as the university works to maintain a secure environment.