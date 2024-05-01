Bomb threat delays PAL flight to Japan

A Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight bound for Kansai, Japan faced a harrowing delay of nearly five hours on Wednesday after a bomb threat rattled 200 passengers.

Based on a report from the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) under Col. Esteban Eustaquio, the airport police received a call from a woman asking if there was a bomb threat on PAL flight PR412.

The airport police immediately conducted a verification and identified the passenger’s name.

The PNP-AVSEGROUP, airport security and K-9 unit inspected the aircraft.

As a precaution, all passengers were swiftly evacuated and subjected to additional security screenings, and the aircraft was meticulously inspected for any threats.

Despite the thorough search revealing no signs of danger, the flight’s rescheduled departure at 12:40 p.m. left travelers stranded for hours.

Before the flight departed for Kansai, Japan, the passengers were transported via a shuttle van, which entered the runway and sent them to board the aircraft. Due to the delay in the documentation process, the flight continued to be delayed until 3 p.m.

PAL staff provided support and refreshments as authorities conducted their investigations.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna emphasized the seriousness of bomb threats, urging passengers to refrain from such jokes, which are strictly prohibited by Presidential Decree No. 1727 (the Bomb Joke/Threat Law) and can lead to significant disruptions and inconveniences.

Villaluna added that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain the airline’s top priority.