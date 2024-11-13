New Thai flavors

When new chefs come in to take charge of the kitchen of a restaurant, expect them to infuse into the menu the kind of food they cook. This is exactly what is happening in the kitchen of AzuThai right now.

Thai chef Kanjana Kosidaphan, the new culinary maestro of the award-winning Thai restaurant, has just launched six new and exciting dishes inspired by her recent trip home to Thailand. All authentic Thai flavors, yet all new and exciting for the palate to “discover.”

“Chef Kanjana recommends to guests to just order from the whole new specials menu and promises that they won’t miss their old favorites. She wants to present to AzuThai regulars new interpretations of their favorite Thai dishes,” says chef J Gamboa, who owns and runs AzuThai with his sister Malu.

And, yes, for those who have tried the six new dishes, they did not disappoint.