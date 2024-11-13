New Brownie Javakula collection brews at Seattle’s Best Coffee  

Seattle’s Best Coffee is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest Brownie Javakula collection, adding an irresistible twist to the fan-favorite Brownie Javakula. With the introduction of three delectable new creations, brownie lovers and coffee enthusiasts alike are in for a treat that promises to elevate their indulgence to a whole new level.

The Classic Brownie Javakula, known for its rich and creamy blend of coffee-based mix, vanilla syrup, brownie bits, whipped cream, dark chocolate sauce, and more brownie bits, has long been a favorite among Seattle’s Best Coffee customers. The brand claims Brownie Supremacy with the unveiling of three new enticing variations: