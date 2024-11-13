LBC vows to provide Pinoys with more services

As LBC Express marks its 74th year in 2024, one of the country’s most trusted logistics providers is celebrating a legacy built on dedication, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the Filipino people.

With nearly eight decades of service, LBC has grown from humble beginnings into a household name that touches lives daily, connecting families, supporting businesses, and bridging distances.

Since its founding, LBC has been at the heart of countless personal and business stories — from balikbayan boxes filled with heartfelt tokens of love to crucial deliveries fueling the growth of local businesses.

As the brand celebrates this milestone, it sets its sights on an exciting future, with plans to redefine how it serves both customers and partners.

With innovations underway and fresh partnerships on the horizon, LBC is poised to bring even greater value to Filipinos everywhere in the years to come.

During its anniversary celebration in Makati City last week, LBC Express President Mike Camahort reflected on the company’s journey and vision, stating, “As we celebrate 74 years of service, we’re honored to have been a part of Filipinos’ lives in ways that truly matter. Every package, every delivery, every transaction is a story of connection, and we’re proud to be part of it. Looking ahead, we’re inspired to bring even more innovative solutions and partnerships that will support our customers’ evolving needs."

“This anniversary is not just about celebrating the past but also about looking forward to what lies ahead, and we are thrilled for what the future holds for LBC and for every Filipino we serve,” Camahort added.

As LBC enters its 75th year and beyond, he said thrilling new chapters await.

From advanced digital solutions to expansive partnerships with leading organizations, Camahort emphasized that LBC remains dedicated to evolving alongside the needs of the modern Filipino, all while staying true to its roots as the “Hari ng Padala.”

As part of its 74th-anniversary celebration, LBC Express has partnered with Noel Bazaar, the Philippines’ biggest Christmas bazaar, happening on three dates and locations: from 15-17 November at Okada Manila; 22 November to 1 December at the World Trade Center, and from 12-15 December at the Filinvest Tent.

LBC will offer a convenient satellite store, a free gift-wrapping station, and exciting prizes, making it easier for customers to send gifts to loved ones while enjoying the holiday spirit.