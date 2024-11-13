Engr. Mathias L. Malenab appointed as DPWH Region II officer-in-charge, tasked with disaster recovery efforts

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has appointed Engr. Mathias L. Malenab as the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Regional Director for DPWH Region II, succeeding the retired Engr. Reynaldo C. Alconcel. This designation, issued through Special Order No. 239 on 13 November 2024, highlights the DPWH’s commitment to ensuring seamless leadership and continuity in Region II.

Engr. Malenab brings a wealth of experience within DPWH, including a robust background in project management and regional disaster response. He has served in various roles over the years, focusing on infrastructure development and the integration of disaster-preparedness measures into public works. His leadership within the DPWH Disaster Task Force has been marked by proactive efforts to safeguard infrastructure and communities from natural calamities.

In his role as OIC, Malenab is tasked with overseeing the region’s infrastructure projects and ensuring adherence to government standards. Given recent damage to roads and bridges caused by typhoons, many expect him to lead a rapid recovery process, addressing both immediate repairs and long-term resiliency improvements. His appointment grants him the full responsibilities and entitlements of the Regional Director, positioning him as a key figure in advancing the region’s infrastructure needs.

With his expertise, Malenab’s leadership is anticipated to bring stability and progress to Region II, particularly in strengthening disaster resilience across critical infrastructure networks.