9 roads in CAR, Cagayan Valley remain closed due to typhoons — DPWH

Nine roads in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Cagayan Valley remain closed on Wednesday, 13 November, due to Typhoon Cyclones “Nika” and “Ofel.”

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the roads are impassable because of landslides, soil collapses, and flooding caused by the combined effects of “Nika” and “Ofel.”

The DPWH-Bureau of Maintenance identified six closed roads in CAR, and three in the Cagayan Valley Region:

1. Claveria-Calanasan-Kabugao Road, Barangay Naguilian and Barangay Kabugawan sections in Calanasan, Apayao due to soil collapse and road slip

2. Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road in Tukucan, Tinoc, Ifugao due to landslide

3. Mt. Province Bdry-Calanan-Pinukpuk-Abbut Road (Cagaluan-Calanan Section), Bagumbayan section in Tabuk City, Kalinga due to soil collapse

4. Balbalan-Pinukpuk Road, Dao-angan, Balbalan, Kalinga due to soil collapse

5. Lubuagan – Batong - Buhay Road, Batong-Buhay, Balatoc, Pasil, Kalinga due to debris flow

6. Jct Talubin-Barlig-Natonin-Paracelis-Calaccad Road, Tonglayan section, Natonin, Mountain Province due to soil collapse

7. Cagayan-Apayao Road, Itawes Overflow Bridge, Sta Barbara, Piat, Cagayan due to scoured bridge approach

8. Cabagan Sta. Maria Road, Casibarag and Mozzozzin sections, Sta. Maria, Isabela

9. Jct Abbag-Nagtipunan-Nueva Vizcaya Road via Dupax, La Conwap, Nagtipunan, Quirino due to flooding along detour road

Meanwhile, 10 road sections in CAR and three roads in Cagayan Valley have been cleared and reopened to the motoring public.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan has alerted the DPWH Disaster and Incident Management Teams in areas that are along the forecasted track of Typhoon “Ofel," as the storm is expected to make landfall by Thursday afternoon or evening acccording to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).