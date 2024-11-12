Repurpose to coveted purpose

In this age of conscious fashion, the issue on trash has been escalating to towering proportions. There is a sense of urgency and high demand to rethink the way we live and dress. Fast fashion is nearing its probable end while the road to awareness is driving the new and next generation into purposeful living.
Because of this, the pendulum of style is swinging a few chicks back in history into a world that once ruled fashion as a trend -- vintage. Today, a more updated term has found its way to the current lingo as pre loved. Regardless of era, it’s something previously owned, or secondhand.
Vetted 126, one of a kind haven
Expositions is all set for its next coveted pop-up this coming 23 to 24 November, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Mile Long Arcade, Amorsolo street, Makati City. Discover vintage treasures and other prized possessions from The Gracious Lady Trunk Show.
Tonette Martel is a celebrated woman of leisure, a writer who has authored several books and a traveler. Known as the gracious lady, she modestly unearths her pre-loved pieces and opens up her treasure trove of chicness to share them to the world.
Explore a curated selection of vintage clothing and accessories — classic to avant-garde pieces by iconic designers like Rick Owens, Yohji Yamamoto, Jean Paul Gaultier, Issey Miyake, Missoni, Jil Sander, Aspesi, Max Mara and Shamask at Bergdorf Goodman. Choose an array of luxurious among designer scarves, from cashmere to silk by Dries Van Noten, Etro, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Amanda Wakeley and hand-embroidered shawls from India.
Make a statement to complete a look from a selection of necklaces by Marni, Chanel, Donna Karan, Stephen Dweck for Bergdorf Goodman plus handcrafted artisanal pieces from Thailand and the Himalayas. Chanel, Prada, Lanvin, Celine, Stella McCartney, Selleria by Fendi, Lanvin, Nina Ricci, Renaud Pellegrino and Judith Lieber are all taking the spotlight in the bag. Discover unique designs by Lotus of Thailand, Devi Kroell and Simone Camille as well.
This two-day exclusive purposeful event aid the programs of Helping Women and Others Foundation in support of breast cancer awareness, early detection and improved access to treatment, allowing those affected by breast cancer to live full and hopeful lives. After all, shopping today is now with a purpose.