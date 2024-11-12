Repurpose to coveted purpose

In this age of conscious fashion, the issue on trash has been escalating to towering proportions. There is a sense of urgency and high demand to rethink the way we live and dress. Fast fashion is nearing its probable end while the road to awareness is driving the new and next generation into purposeful living.

Because of this, the pendulum of style is swinging a few chicks back in history into a world that once ruled fashion as a trend -- vintage. Today, a more updated term has found its way to the current lingo as pre loved. Regardless of era, it’s something previously owned, or secondhand.