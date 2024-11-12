KathDen in white

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards look stunning in white as they walked the red carpet at the world premiere of Hello, Love, Again set to screen in 500 Philippine cinemas, and soon, worldwide. Joining them was director Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

Among those who gave support were Richards and Bernardo's co-stars Joross Gamboa, Kakai Bautista, Maymay Entrata, Lovely Abella, couple Kyline Alcantara with Kobe Paras, Julia Montes, PBB Gen 11 ex-housemates Dingdong, Patrick, Dylan, Kolette and Rain, Kapuso stars Allen Ansay and Sofia Pablo,

Hello, Love, Again will be shown starting 13 November.