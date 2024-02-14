Why forever is not enough for Pinoy love teams

The demographic where I belong, Generation X, learned about romance and the power of true love’s kiss from all the full-length animation pictures of Disney.
Etched in our collective Gen Xer memories — Snow White’s Someday My Prince Will Come sang with that palpable pining plus the magical moment when the Prince’s kiss saved the damsel from the clutches of a sleep-like death.
Once Upon a Dream, another fairy tale animation anthem, became a duet that Princess Aurora and Prince Philip in Sleeping Beauty as they waltzed their way to the forest that stands for the deep affection they have for each other.
The valiant Philip awakened Aurora from her cursed slumber, thanks again to the most loving of kisses.
Fast forward to the present Disney princesses, how the Little Mermaid Ariel defied her father, King Triton with a “But Daddy I love Him,” because of Prince Eric.
And how Giselle of Enchanted, blurted in a song “I’ve been dreaming of true love’s kiss. And a prince I’m hoping comes with this. That’s what brings ever-aftering so happy.” How she became the fairest maiden that Prince Edward met, and that they first knew about love through true love’s kiss.
That ‘80s mush
For the Gen X wonder years, the official sources of “kilig” and romances were the love teams manufactured by film productions.
Majority of private school-educated teens had their first brushes of falling in love with Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion in Danny Zialcita’s Dear Heart. And the other sugar and spice and all that is nice offerings, namely PS I Love You and My Only Love.
Cuneta and Concepcion got married, had a mega-daughter Kristina Cassandra, separated and were not on speaking terms for the longest time.
Eventually the two reunited in a commercial for a fastfood giant, and a year ago, made a killing with their Dear Heart reunion concert.
Another love team that was of the same league and popularity with the Sha-Gab pairing was that of Maricel Soriano and William Martinez.
They had a string of comedy movie hits, became lovers for a time being and maximized their “Taray and Kulit” personas that made Mother Lily Monteverde laugh her way to the bank.
Other sources of saccharine fixes were courtesy of Snooky Serna and Albert Martinez and the best-looking pair, bar none, of Dina Bonnevie and Alfie Anido.
‘90s sugar fixes
When the ‘90s came, GenXers already had their share of romances, break ups, marriages, kids and separation. Thus, most of the love teams who lorded the cinemas and television shows offered amusement and to some extent, aroused the curiosities.
Those who made their mark were Angelu De Leon and Bobby Andrews, Peachy and Joaquin and their middle-class sensibilities in TGIS.
Judy Ann Santos and Wowie de Guzman inspired the hoi polloi. Rico Yan and Claudine Barretto, a product of studio machinations became lovers for real. Donna Cruz and Ian de Leon’s pairing was short-lived. Vina Morales had Robin Padilla and their love team brought in the millions. And yes, oh yes, Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal. Their love team was a TV and box office force that cannot be denied.
The most celebrated ‘90s love team without a doubt was that of Richard Gomez and Dawn Zulueta. The duo was considered as most beautiful during their reign with movies like Hihintayin Kita Sa Langit, Saan Ka Man Naroroon? and Iisa Pa Lamang.
Their movies showcased their fine romance and also gave them the opportunity to let their public appreciate the fact that they were not only feast for the eyes
— but are good actors who bring the feels, sincerity and truth to their characters.
Millennial sweetness
The reel millennial sweethearts mostly came from “artista” searches and pairings made by their networks and producers.
One-season wonders included the first-generation stars of StarStruck, that reality-based “artista” search, that includes Jennylyn Mercado and Mark Herras, Rainier Castillo and Yasmien Kurdi. The quartet had their fair share of movie and TV hits.
The most bankable pairing then was that of Angel Locsin and Richard Gutierrez. From Mulawin, where they gave us Alwina and Aguiluz, to the 2007 Filipino incarnation of Wuthering Heights, The Promise, the love team was unbeatable in terms of fandoms, endorsements and box office.
The network-perfected the love team genre gave us the holy trinity of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla or Kathniel; Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil or LizQuen; and James Reid and Nadine Lustre or JaDine.
We all know the tragedy that besotted these pairings after their successes.
Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson, started as love teams as well with their professional and personal relationships all gone with the wind.
Having these as givens, love teams are here for the longest haul and even if we believe that forever is not enough for them, they will always affect and have an effect to us all.