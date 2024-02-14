Why forever is not enough for Pinoy love teams

The demographic where I belong, Generation X, learned about romance and the power of true love’s kiss from all the full-length animation pictures of Disney.

Etched in our collective Gen Xer memories — Snow White’s Someday My Prince Will Come sang with that palpable pining plus the magical moment when the Prince’s kiss saved the damsel from the clutches of a sleep-like death.

Once Upon a Dream, another fairy tale animation anthem, became a duet that Princess Aurora and Prince Philip in Sleeping Beauty as they waltzed their way to the forest that stands for the deep affection they have for each other.

The valiant Philip awakened Aurora from her cursed slumber, thanks again to the most loving of kisses.

Fast forward to the present Disney princesses, how the Little Mermaid Ariel defied her father, King Triton with a “But Daddy I love Him,” because of Prince Eric.

And how Giselle of Enchanted, blurted in a song “I’ve been dreaming of true love’s kiss. And a prince I’m hoping comes with this. That’s what brings ever-aftering so happy.” How she became the fairest maiden that Prince Edward met, and that they first knew about love through true love’s kiss.

That ‘80s mush

For the Gen X wonder years, the official sources of “kilig” and romances were the love teams manufactured by film productions.

Majority of private school-educated teens had their first brushes of falling in love with Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion in Danny Zialcita’s Dear Heart. And the other sugar and spice and all that is nice offerings, namely PS I Love You and My Only Love.

Cuneta and Concepcion got married, had a mega-daughter Kristina Cassandra, separated and were not on speaking terms for the longest time.

Eventually the two reunited in a commercial for a fastfood giant, and a year ago, made a killing with their Dear Heart reunion concert.

Another love team that was of the same league and popularity with the Sha-Gab pairing was that of Maricel Soriano and William Martinez.

They had a string of comedy movie hits, became lovers for a time being and maximized their “Taray and Kulit” personas that made Mother Lily Monteverde laugh her way to the bank.

Other sources of saccharine fixes were courtesy of Snooky Serna and Albert Martinez and the best-looking pair, bar none, of Dina Bonnevie and Alfie Anido.